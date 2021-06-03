- EVENTS
Covid-19: WHO expert rules out man-made origin of virus
Coronaviruses are primarily associated with bats, virologist Dmitry Lvov says
Concerns over the artificial origins of Covid-19 do not have any value, Russian virologist and expert at the World Health Organisation Dmitry Lvov said.
"Coronaviruses are primarily viruses associated with bats. Someone could have been infected either in a room where a bat spent the night or in a cave where bats usually live in large numbers," he said.
Roughly 150 viruses have been transmitted to humans from animals during the domestication of wild animals, Lvov told a Russian television program last week, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"A person could have eaten some meat from animals that have ecological ties with bats, thus becoming the first source of infections," he added.
