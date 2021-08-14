Covid-19: Visitors from green list, non-green destinations can fly to Abu Dhabi

Till date, only UAE citizens and residents, and those who are eligible for a visa on arrival could enter Abu Dhabi.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors from green list and non-green list destinations can now travel to Abu Dhabi. The quarantine period for unvaccinated passengers has also been reduced.

In updated travel procedures on August 14, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors can enter Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective Sunday, August 15.

In the previous update on July 5, there was no mention about visitors. Till date, only UAE citizens and residents, and those who are eligible for a visa on arrival could enter Abu Dhabi.

While there is no change in the precautionary norms to be followed for vaccinated passengers other than the addition of visitors, the quarantine rules have been relaxed for the unvaccinated individuals arriving from non-green list countries.

“Vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day 6. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day 6,” the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office tweeted on Saturday.

“The protocol applies to fully vaccinated UAE citizens and residents as well as visitors as documented on Alhosn app,” the office added.

“Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.”

Till date, the PCR test had to be taken on days 6 and 12.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: New home quarantine guidelines announced in Abu Dhabi

“When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.”

So far, the quarantine period was 12 days and a PCR test on day 11.

The 31 green list countries, regions and territories, as of July 31, that people can travel to Abu Dhabi from are: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Israel, Italy, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan (province of China), Ukraine and the US.