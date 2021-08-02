Covid-19: Vaccines for UAE kids could be a game-changer

To make infections fall further, it may be necessary to vaccinate kids as many could be asymptomatic carriers.

With at least 70 per cent of the population covered by the country's sweeping vaccination campaign over nine months, it seems health authorities are going for 95 per cent by opening up the Sinopharm jabs for 3-17 year-olds.

This after kids over 12 years were brought under the Pfizer vaccine coverage two months ago.

So, here's the truth about vaccines: they work, though they may not prevent transmission between humans as much as previously thought. The jabs on offer might even be less effective against the latest Delta variant, which is still good enough. With vaccines in more arms, the virus gets less room to move around, infect more people and mutate. Choke the virus by reducing the human host is the strategy that has proven very effective thus far in the country.

ALSO READ>>> Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE: All you need to know

Covid-19: Parents hail UAE move to vaccinate kids above 3 years

Daily cases in the UAE have been hovering around 1,500 for over a month, which is a good sign. Health authorities have seized the moment, to go for near-total vaccination as case numbers are stable and, therefore, in their favour.

To make infections fall further, it may be necessary to vaccinate kids as many could be asymptomatic carriers. They may not be affected but they could transmit the pathogen to adults with less immunity and senior adults.

If all goes to plan, schools could see a cautious reopening in September after the vaccination drive for kids. This will give them confidence to return to classrooms almost 18 months of virtual learning.

The UAE is making the most of this vaccine-induced new normal. It's time to start living and breathing freely again which doesn't mean you can get rid of that mask yet.

allan@khaleejtimes.com