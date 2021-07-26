Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccination mandatory to enter all places, events in Saudi from today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 26, 2021

(Reuters)

All residents will now be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.


From today onwards, Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said.

Starting Sunday, August 1, vaccination will be required to enter the following:

> Economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports activities

> Cultural, educational, social or entertainment events

> Governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor

> Governmental or private educational facilities

Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said.

All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.

All Covid-19 preventive measures will need to be followed, SPA said, citing guidelines from the country’s health ministry.




