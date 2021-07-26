Covid-19: Vaccination mandatory to enter all places, events in Saudi from today

All residents will now be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.

From today onwards, Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said.

The implementation of mandatory immunization has started as approved by the Ministry of Health for COVID-19 prevention.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/3YBoWp96TW — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 31, 2021

Starting Sunday, August 1, vaccination will be required to enter the following:

> Economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports activities

> Cultural, educational, social or entertainment events

> Governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor

> Governmental or private educational facilities

Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said.

All Covid-19 preventive measures will need to be followed, SPA said, citing guidelines from the country’s health ministry.