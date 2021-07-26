Covid-19: Vaccination mandatory to enter all places, events in Saudi from today
All residents will now be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.
From today onwards, Saudi residents entering venues of entertainment or sports activities, educational facilities and public transport will need to be vaccinated, the kingdom’s official press agency said.
The implementation of mandatory immunization has started as approved by the Ministry of Health for COVID-19 prevention.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/3YBoWp96TW— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 31, 2021
Starting Sunday, August 1, vaccination will be required to enter the following:
> Economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment or sports activities
> Cultural, educational, social or entertainment events
> Governmental or private establishments, whether as an employee or a visitor
> Governmental or private educational facilities
Vaccination will also be required for using public transport, the Saudi Press Agency said.
All residents will be required to show their vaccination status in the Tawakkalna app.
All Covid-19 preventive measures will need to be followed, SPA said, citing guidelines from the country’s health ministry.
Starting from 01/08/2021, the decision requiring immunization to enter activities, events and facilities and to use public transportation will enter into force.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/hGNQB7B2UA— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 25, 2021
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 41,831 new cases, 541...
The country registered an increase in fresh infections for the fifth... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France adds Bahrain to green list
Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test dated less than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 18 new Olympics-related cases reported, ...
Fresh infections at the Tokyo Games include one athlete READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK warns Covid monitor devices work less well for ...
The warning concerned pulse oximeters, currently being used by many... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can I request my gratuity without resigning?
Is it possible to access the gratuity amount while still employed? READ MORE
-
Legal View
Dubai: Can rents be reduced if neighbours pay...
How to challenge rent if you find someone in your building paying... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Maharashtra's first Zika virus case...
The 50-year-old has also contracted chikungunya, says a report. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: France adds Bahrain to green list
Those not vaccinated must present a negative PCR test dated less than ... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa