Covid-19: UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing by a month
In recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by a month on Monday, warning that the more infectious Delta variant meant if he did nothing, hospital admissions could hit the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.
Under the final stage of a plan outlined by Johnson in February, he had hoped to lift most social restrictions on June 21-on pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues.
That much-anticipated step was pushed back to July 19.
“I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer,” Johnson told a news conference. “As things stand, and on the evidence that I can see right now. I’m confident that we will not need more than four weeks.”
The extra time would be used to speed up Britain’s vaccination programme - already one of the world’s furthest advanced - by shortening the recommended time between doses for those aged over 40 to eight weeks from 12 weeks.
The situation would be reviewed on June 28, which could allow the reopening being brought forward, although Johnson’s spokesman said this was considered unlikely.
In recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India. Health officials believe it is 60% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists have warned that it could trigger a third wave of infections.
On Monday, Britain recorded 7,742 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. Johnson said Britain was seeing cases growing by about 64 per cent per week and the number of people in hospital intensive care was rising.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK’s Johnson delays lockdown...
In recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines prolongs curbs, more areas...
The government has imposed tighter measures in nine cities and 12... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19 in UAE: 'Vaccinated’ status not...
From Tuesday, residents need the pass to visit malls, hotels, parks,... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE reunites Australian family trapped...
The family became stranded while on holiday in Sri Lanka after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tightens rules for flights from 'restricted...
Tracking device mandatory for incoming passengers arriving in Sharjah,... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE reunites Australian family trapped...
The family became stranded while on holiday in Sri Lanka after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan until at...
The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps