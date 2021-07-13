Covid-19: UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq over Hussein hospital fire
At least 92 have died in the tragedy.
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Iraq for the victims of the fire that struck Al Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there.
More than 100 people - patients and visitors - were injured in the blaze on Monday night in Nassiriya, officials said.
An investigation showed the fire began when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank that then exploded, police and civil defence authorities said.
A statement from the prime minister's office called for national mourning.
Health and civil defence managers in the city and the hospital's manager had been suspended and arrested on Monday on the orders of Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.
