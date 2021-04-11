Covid-19: UAE crosses milestone of 9 million vaccine jabs

Authorities said a total of 9,005,444 doses had been distributed till date, representing 91.05 shots for every 100 people in the country.

The UAE has crossed the milestone of nine million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country strives to provide the vaccine to all members of society.

Officials confirmed the landmark figure was passed on Sunday after a further 30,430 inoculations were given to the public during the preceding 24 hours under the National Vaccination Programme.

Furthermore, the country has also recorded under 2,000 new infections for three days in a row, which is another encouraging sign. On Sunday the number of new cases stood at 1,810, while it stood at 1,931 new cases on Saturday. Last week witnessed a decline in the new cases: Monday (2,012), Tuesday (1,988), Wednesday (1,883), Thursday (2,112) and Friday (1,875), which according to UAE doctors is a step towards achieving herd immunity.

The country’s Ministry of Health said plans to vaccinate all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity through vaccinations will help reduce cases and control the virus.

Dr Adel Alsisi, chief medical officer of Prime Hospital said, “We are thrilled that the UAE has achieved this incredible milestone. The current rate of inoculation not only reduces chances of virus transmission within the community but also protects citizens and residents from foreign visitors who may be carrying the virus.

“We are definitely moving towards achieving herd immunity,” Alsisi said, while warning residents to remain vigilant and continue to practice social distancing and sanitisation protocols.

Dr Rohit Kumar, Medical Director, Medeor Hospital Dubai, said, “Completing nine million doses in such a short duration is a commendable achievement. The rapid pace and progress in vaccinating the population is a testament to our leadership’s vision and commitment.”

He added, “The massive efforts of the government have lowered the number of daily positive cases reported in the country.

“We have witnessed continuous five days of less than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases this week. Vaccination has been key to this achievement. If the mass vaccination and other measures are going at the same pace we will be soon able to overcome the deadly virus,” explained Dr Kumar.

