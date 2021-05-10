Covid-19: UAE announces Eid Al Fitr prayer guidelines

Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.

Mosques across the country can host Eid Al Fitr prayers, it was announced on Tuesday.

Strict Covid safety protocols will be place at the mosques and special open-air spaces known as musallahs as the faithful gather to offer the Eid prayers.

The special prayers are offered in congregation on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal – which follows the holy month of Ramadan. Authorities in Dubai had earlier today said that the prayer would be hosted in the mosques of the Emirate at 5.55am.

The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden. Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.

Those aged above 60 years and children below the age of 12 are advised to offer the prayer at home.

The authorities concerned and volunteers will be stationed at mosques and musallahs to prevent crowding.

Those infected with Covid-19, or close contacts are strictly prohibited from attending the prayers. Residents with chronic diseases are not allowed to attend the prayers either.

Last year, Muslims were asked to offer the prayers at home as mosques remained closed as a Covid safety measure.

UAE residents have been told to avoid family visits and gatherings during the Eid break. Celebrations must be restricted to members of the same family who live in the same house, the NCEMA added.

The Dubai Police had earlier today said that gatherings of more than five are banned. The hosts of such gatherings face a fine of Dh50,000; and each attendee, Dh15,000.

