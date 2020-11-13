Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE allows Omani citizens to enter through border points without ICA approval

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 13, 2020

(Dubai Customs file)

Omanis have to provide a negative test result as well as undergo a test on the border.

Land borders across the UAE are set to reopen on Monday, allowing free movement but with strict Covid-19 measures in place, authorities announced on Friday.

Citizens of Oman will be allowed to enter the country through the land ports without having to get prior approval. The announcement was made in a joint statement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Omanis will be required to present a negative PCR test result and it must have been issued by accredited laboratories in their country. The test should have been taken not more than 48 hours before their entry.

They are also required to get screened for Covid-19 upon their arrival in the UAE. All precautionary measures should be followed, and the Al Hosn application must be downloaded.

Those who intend to stay for more than four days in the UAE should take a PCR test again on the fourth day.

Visitors will have to follow the local quarantine procedures that are in place in various emirates, the ICA noted.

In case a person tests positive at the port, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations.

Land borders between the UAE and Oman had been closed since March because of the pandemic.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

