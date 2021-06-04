Covid-19: Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated travellers from UAE
'Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July this year'
Thailand - one of the most popular destinations for travellers from the UAE - is getting ready to welcome tourists.
Pichaya Saisaengchan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Dubai and the Middle East, said: “At the start of the pandemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand introduced the ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA’ certification to elevate the country’s tourism industry standards, with over 8,000 businesses receiving the certification.”
Since then, plans are now in place to gradually reopen the country’s borders to fully vaccinated travellers without the need to quarantine, Saisaengchan said.
“Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July this year. A vaccination programme is also under way to achieve herd immunity for 70 per cent of Phuket’s population,” he added.
Visitors looking to travel around Thailand would need to remain in Phuket for seven consecutive nights without quarantine before travelling to designated destinations like Krabi, Phangnga, Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Which countries allow mixing of Covid vaccines
The next phase of Thailand’s reopening will enable travellers to visit the designated destinations directly without the need to quarantine. They would be required to spend seven consecutive nights at the selected destinations before travelling to other points across Thailand, said Saisaengchan.
Japan, on the other hand, is set to open a tourism office in Dubai this year. Satoshi Seino, president of Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), said: “The JNTO office in Dubai will be the first of its kind in the Middle East.”
Tomoko Kikuchi, the executive director of JNTO Dubai Preparation Office, added: “The number of GCC citizens visiting Japan reached a record high of 28,222 in 2019, an increase of 28.4 per cent compared to the number of visitors in 2018. This number has doubled in the last five years, and indicative of Japan’s rising popularity as a travel destination within the region.”
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 72,879 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at over 13.2 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Thailand ready to welcome vaccinated...
'Phuket will be the first destination to welcome travellers in July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra's death toll goes ...
Mumbai accounts for the largest number of deaths in the state READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,062 Covid cases, 2,035 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to...
Kerala CM says the state had drawn up a concrete plan to ensure... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,062 Covid cases, 2,035 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 233,038 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mixing of Covid vaccines: 6 countries that...
Several countries have opted to mix different brands of Covid... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail term for escaping after...
UAE Public Prosecution shares video on social media to spread... READ MORE