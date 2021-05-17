Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to reopen to tourists soon

Filed on May 17, 2021 | Last updated on May 17, 2021 at 11.03 pm

Vaccinated Saudis will also be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year.

Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said on Monday after the kingdom announced the lifting of quarantine restrictions for certain foreign arrivals.

The kingdom announced late on Sunday that non-citizens arriving from certain countries and who were fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from Covid-19 would no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.

Those new measures, however, only apply to residents, government and business travellers or those visiting friends and family but not foreign tourists, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

STA Chief Executive Fahd Hamidaddin said the kingdom would reopen to foreign tourists this year with an announcement expected to be made "very soon".

For the past 14 months, Saudi citizens have mostly been banned from travelling abroad out of concerns that international travel could fuel the outbreak of the virus within the country of more than 30 million people. The ban, in place since March 2020, has impacted Saudi students who were studying abroad, among others.