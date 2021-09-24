Covid-19: Russia reports highest daily coronavirus deaths

The new figures bring Russia’s total deaths from Covid-19 to 202,273.

Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll with 828 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia’s total deaths from Covid-19 to 202,273 — the highest toll in Europe.

More than 230.53 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,930,636 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in December 2019.