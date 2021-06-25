Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech vaccine

Reuters/Manila
Filed on June 25, 2021

(Reuters file)

The company has completed documentary requirements for Covaxin.


The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.




