Covid-19: PCR test cost slashed by more than half at Seha centres in Abu Dhabi

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 5, 2020
A PCR test will now cost Dh85

The price of Covid-19 testing has been slashed further, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced.

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at all Seha testing centres will now cost Dh85, the authority announced on Twitter on Saturday. The new rate is "effective immediately".

Earlier, the authority had reduced the cost of the nose swab test to Dh250 in September — down from Dh370.

The Dubai Health Authority had reduced the cost of the PCR test to Dh150 in the same month.

Residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi are required to get a PCR test on day four and day eight of their visits. The updated entry requirements were announced in November.




