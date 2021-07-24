Covid-19: Patients vouch for effectiveness of Sotrovimab

Abu Dhabi health authorities recently announced that the medicine was 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths

Patients treated with Sotrovimab, the new Covid-19 medicine, praised the effectiveness of the drug to reduce symptoms in a matter of days.

The local health authorities in Abu Dhabi recently announced that the medicine was 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and led to a recovery rate of 97 per cent among patients.

And patients at the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said they felt relieved after the treatment.

“The new anti-virus medicine helps to greatly eliminate the symptoms of infection and in the short and long term will definitely prevent any dangerous complications,” said Nermine Kamel Gobran.

Last week, releasing the results on the effectiveness of Sotrovimab in treating severe cases, the health authorities revealed that 97 per cent of the patients recovered fully within 14 days.

Nermine underlined that she felt better within three days of taking Sotrovimab.

“Before I took this medicine, I used to cough very badly. I have never had a cough before in my life because I don’t smoke. All of a sudden, I started to cough in a way that hindered me from even being able to talk. From the second or the third day after taking this medicine, I started to feel much better, stopped coughing and other symptoms also got milder,” Nermine said.

Patients receiving Sotrovimab fall within at-risk groups due to other comorbidities that have been associated with severe Covid-19, such as obesity, cancer, kidney disease, lung disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and allergies.

Maher Morris Amin, an elderly resident, pointed out that his symptoms improved in a week.

“It (the medicine) has helped me very much indeed, as I am over 60, and has reduced my symptoms in only about seven days. They (healthcare workers) are taking great care of all patients.”

Nermine added: “All this is free of charge and done in a very impressive way. For everyone, no matter where they are from.”