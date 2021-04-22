- EVENTS
Covid-19: Passengers from India can't fly to UAE from April 24, says notice sent to travel agents
This came as India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday.
Airlines flying to the UAE will not accept passengers from India, Khaleej Times has learnt. This is effective from 2359 hours, April 24, according to notices sent by UAE-based airlines to trade partners.
UAE suspends all flights from India
The Covid safety measure will be in place for 10 days, the notice said.
Transit passengers from India are not allowed to enter the UAE, unless they had been staying in other countries for 14 days.
Departure and cargo flights will continue to operate as usual between both countries.
UAE citizens, diplomatic missions and official delegations are exempted.
When Khaleej Times checked, we were unable to book flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites.
Doctor breaks down explaining Covid-19 situation in India
At least eight countries around the world have announced travel bans and restrictions on passengers from India to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.
300 passengers flee airport in India to avoid testing
More Indian states heading towards Covid-19 crisis
When will the pandemic end? Scientists say 2025 or later
Oxygen leak kills 24 patients in India hospital
