Covid-19: No vaccination proof required to visit Expo 2020 Dubai site

However, vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with precautionary measures.

Visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai site will be encouraged to — but not required to — show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Vaccinated people will also still be required to adhere to safety and precautionary measures that are in place by the authorities, organisers said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Visitors are not currently required to provide proof of vaccination to enter the Expo site. However, vaccination is strongly encouraged and vaccinated individuals will still be required to comply with precautionary measures, including wearing of masks, social distancing and regular washing and sanitisation of hands,” said the statement.

According to the latest data, 71 per cent of the total population of the country has been vaccinated. This represents 91.8 per cent of the eligible category.

ALSO READ:

>> 3.2 million-year-old fossil to go on display at Expo 2020

The countdown for the world’s largest cultural event of the year was launched last week. Millions of visitors from across the globe will flock to Dubai during the six-month long mega event, which will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

“We strongly encourage all visitors to keep up-to-date with information from official UAE authorities on guidelines for entering the UAE,” Expo 2020 said in the statement.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com