Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Rise in Covid deaths due to new variants: UAE health official

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 27, 2021
File photo

Total of 94 per cent of Covid deaths have been among unvaccinated people.


The recent increase in Covid-19 deaths in the UAE has been attributed to the spread of viral mutations of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, a top health official said Sunday.

“The number of deaths in the country has increased recently, in comparision to previous week, due to the spread of viral mutations and lack of commitment to preventive measures,” official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, stated during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

Unfortunately, most fatalities are among unvaccinated UAE residents and visitors. “According to recent statistics, a total of 94 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths have been among unvaccinated people. Only six per cent of the vaccinated population have died due to Covid-19,” explained Dr Hosani.

“These rates were also evident in the cases admitted to intensive care units in hospitals, where the highest percentage of non-vaccinated people admitted was at 92 per cent, while the percentage of vaccinated people stood at eight per cent,” explained.

The number of unvaccinated patients infected with the Covid-19 virus currently stands at 84 per cent. “Only 16 per cent of the vaccinated population have contracted the virus,” she added. Now, 71 per cent of the total population of the country has been vaccinated.

“This represents 91.8 per cent of the eligible category,” she added.

On Sunday, the UAE reported 2,122 new cases and four deaths due to Covid. However, on Saturday, an alarming 10 deaths were reported on official channels of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE.

While the vaccines against Covid-19 have proven effective in reducing infection rates, Dr Hosani said it does not prevent it altogether. “Vaccines have proven successful in reducing hospital admissions and intensive care rates and reducing the death rate,” she added.

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing about issues that plague the common person and will never turn down a human interest story. She completed her Bachelor in Arts in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves travelling and Audible is her favourite mobile application. Tweet at her @wordjunkie88



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210622&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629732&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 