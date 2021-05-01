Covid-19: No curfews during Ramadan or Eid, Saudi authorities say

Officials say no need for restrictions if people follow safety measures.

The Saudi Ministry of Health slammed the recent rumours of a curfew.

Saudi Arabian officials have denied rumours that the country would be implementing a curfew during Ramadan or Eid.

According to Arab News, Dr Mohammed Al Abd Al-Aly, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, put the rumours to rest.

“The concerned and specialized committees are continuing to follow the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce curfews neither in Ramadan nor Eid,” he said.

“If society abides by these measures — wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to the numbers allowed, especially during Eid — we won’t need further restrictions or curfews,” Al-Aly added, stressing the importance of following Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

He also affirmed that more than half of the critical cases of Covid in the Kingdom were those over the age of 60 and urged the public to get their vaccines.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.

The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.