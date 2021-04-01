- EVENTS
Covid-19: NMC Medical Centre Deira thanks DHA for staff vaccinations

The NMC Medical Centre Deira Dubai team has thanked the Dubai Health Authority for providing Covid-19 vaccination for all its staff members.
Established in 1999, NMC Medical Centre, Abu Hail, Deira is a Super Speciality polyclinic providing quality and trusted healthcare services to the people of Dubai and the surrounding areas. The polyclinic is affiliated with all major national as well as international insurance companies and enjoys direct billing facilities with the insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPA).
Some quick facts about NMC Medical Centre, Abu Hail, Deira are noted below:
>The NMC Medical Centre, Abu Hail, Deira is rated 4.8 Star with 2526 Google Reviews.
>The radiology department offers state-of-the-art equipment including a computerized radiography system, ultrasound with color doppler, mammogram, X-Ray system, fluoroscopy, OPG, and cephalometry.
>The NMC Medical Centre, Abu Hail, Deira is open 7 am to 11 pm hours every day of the week for specialist consultation and treatment. During Ramadan our timings will be 7:00am to 12:00am (midnight).
