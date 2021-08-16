Covid-19: New York orders all healthcare workers to get the vaccine

They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by September 27.

All healthcare workers in New York State must be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they have a medical or religious exemption, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a new mandate issued on Monday.

They must have received at least one dose of a vaccine by September 27, he said in a statement.

Cuomo previously ordered all patient-facing workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated in a mandate issued in July.

About 75 per cent of the state’s roughly 450,000 hospital workers are fully vaccinated, according to the statement.