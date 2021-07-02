Covid-19: Nepalese expats in UAE can now fly home as flight services resume

Five weekly services to operate from Nepal to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Nepal’s expatriate community in the UAE can now fly home as the cuountry's government has resumed a limited number of international flights to the UAE. However, the passenger entry ban from Nepal to the UAE continues.

Nepal had halted both domestic and international services since the first week of May as the country strived to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Announcing modifications to the May notification, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said that the Nepal government has “decided to open a limited number of scheduled flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, China, Turkey, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for designated airlines of respective countries with conformance of specified health safety protocols.”

According to the schedule of special international flights released by the CAAN, the regulatory body, there will be a total of five weekly services from Nepal to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Air Arabia to Abu Dhabi (Sunday), three services to Dubai (Nepal Airlines on Monday, Himalaya Airlines on Wednesday, Fly Dubai on Friday), and Air Arabia to Sharjah (Tuesday).

Passengers travelling to Nepal must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of collecting the nasal swab. Children below the age of 5 are exempt from the requirement.

On Friday, Nepal reported 1,391 new cases, 3,451 recoveries and 34 deaths.

