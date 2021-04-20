Covid-19: Majority of Abu Dhabi private school pupils attend classes online

Schools reopened on Sunday after the spring break.

Public schools in the UAE have this week reopened for the third semester.

However, pupils continue to attend their classes virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday (April 18), the public schools and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education's (MoE) curriculum resumed for pupils from Grades I to XII, coupled with administrative and teaching staff after the end of the spring break.

Similar to previous academic terms, pupils have continued following the hybrid learning model, with majority of students attending remote lessons for the new academic session, as the authorities continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the country.

School administrations had reported that the percentage of students’ attendance or commitment to distance learning in the first few days of the school term reached 70 per cent.

The school authorities also warned students to be punctual in their attendance while for in-classroom lessons or remote learning.

They have also been urged to complete their curriculum on time.

Several school authorities said that they have completed the process of distributing textbooks to pupils’ parents while complying with all Covid-19-related precautionary norms.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) authorities said they had approved the timetable for classes during the Holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13, and urged school managements to stick to it.

Grade I-V pupils are expected to attend classes between 9am and 12noon during Ramadan. Altogether 25 classes are being held in a week and each lesson is being conducted for 30 minutes and a mandatory five-minute break between the lessons.

In case of Grades VI-IX and X-XII, classes are being held from 9am to 1pm.

The total number of lessons per week should be 30, and each lesson lasts for 35 minutes.

Pupils are being taught six lessons and a mandatory five-minute break between the lessons.

Kindergarten pupils are expected to attend classes from 10am to 12noon.

The authorities have urged teachers, administrative and technical staff, who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine, to undergo a periodical PCR test and upload a negative report before entering school premises in a bid to avoid being penalised.

