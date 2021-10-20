Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait lifts all restrictions for the vaccinated

Web Report/Kuwait City
Filed on October 20, 2021
Kuwait PM announces 'return to normal life'

Kuwait has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, the Gulf country’s prime minister told a news conference on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, announced the return to normal life with caution.

He did not give further details in the televised event.

Kuwait now enters into the fifth phase of the gradual return plan and the lifting of precautionary measures.

More details to follow.




