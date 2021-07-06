Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree to vaccine swap
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal.
Israel will deliver about 700,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to South Korea later this month, and South Korea will give Israel back the same number, already on order from Pfizer, in September and October.
South Korea has quickly distributed the Covid-19 vaccines it has, but has struggled to obtain enough doses in a timely manner amid tight global supplies, particularly in Asia.
"This is a win-win deal," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal on Tuesday. "Together we will beat the pandemic."
A spokeswoman for South Korea's Health Ministry said on Tuesday she had no comment on the deal, reported first by Israel's Haaretz newspaper.
After a world-beating roll-out, Israel has administered both shots to around 55 per cent of its population and seen turnout plateau.
The South Korean said last week it is hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70 per cent of its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose, mostly mRNA ones such as Pfizer's.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree to vaccine...
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine...
Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 34,703 new cases; lowest...
The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in...
The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine...
Those vaccinated must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
All you need to know: UAE's 5 Covid vaccines
Here’s a lowdown on the science behind each vaccine and other... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program