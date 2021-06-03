Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia cancels Haj pilgrimage again

Reuters/Jakarta
Filed on June 3, 2021

(Reuters file photo)

The annual pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second year in a row.


Indonesia has cancelled the Haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing that Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the Haj.




