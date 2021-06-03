- EVENTS
Covid-19: Indonesia cancels Haj pilgrimage again
The annual pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Indonesia has cancelled the Haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.
Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing that Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the Haj.
