Covid-19: Indonesia cancels Haj pilgrimage again

The annual pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Indonesia has cancelled the Haj pilgrimage for people in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation for a second year in a row due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the religious affairs minister said on Thursday.

Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told a briefing that Saudi Arabia, where the pilgrimage takes place, had not opened access to the Haj.