Covid-19: India reports 48,698 new cases, 1,183 deaths in last 24 hours

The total caseload rose to 30,183,143 cases as India crossed the mark of over 30 million Covid cases on Wednesday.

Witnessing a slight dip, India reported 48,698 new Covid-19 cases and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is the ninth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

India reports 48,698 new #COVID19 cases, 64,818 recoveries, and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,01,83,143

Total recoveries: 2,91,93,085

Death toll: 3,94,493

Active cases: 5,95,565 pic.twitter.com/NIfDeKqKMm — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 19th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

A total of 40,18,11,892 samples were tested up to June 25. Of which, 17,45,809 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 595,565 active cases presently and has witnessed 394,493 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 64,818 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 29,193,085 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 315,045,926 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,119,169 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 399,568,448 samples have been tested up to June 24 for Covid-19. Of these 1,735,781 samples were tested on Thursday.