Covid-19: India reports 48,698 new cases, 1,183 deaths in last 24 hours

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on June 26, 2021

The total caseload rose to 30,183,143 cases as India crossed the mark of over 30 million Covid cases on Wednesday.


Witnessing a slight dip, India reported 48,698 new Covid-19 cases and 1,183 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is the ninth consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 19th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 6 lakh. The country has 595,565 active cases presently and has witnessed 394,493 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 64,818 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 29,193,085 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 315,045,926 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,119,169 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 399,568,448 samples have been tested up to June 24 for Covid-19. Of these 1,735,781 samples were tested on Thursday.




