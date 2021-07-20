Covid-19: India reports 30,093 new cases, lowest daily figure in 4 months
Country's death toll rose by 374.
India reported 30,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, health ministry data showed, the lowest such figure in four months.
India's death toll rose by 374.
