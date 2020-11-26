Covid-19: India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases
India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the US.
India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.
Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records 44,489 new coronavirus...
India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.05 ...
The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
After year-long sprint, Covid-19 vaccines finally ...
Since November 9, four drug makers have announced that their vaccines ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sudan's former PM Sadiq Al Mahdi dies...
The 84-year-old was the country’s last democratically elected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews