Covid-19: India records 1,32,364 new cases, 2,713 deaths
Tamil Nadu was the largest contributor with almost 25,000 cases
India on Friday logged 1,32,364 new infections in 24 hours as 2,713 more succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
On June 1, India reported 1,27,510 cases lowest since April 8. On April 8, India had recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, the country witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.
Tamil Nadu was the largest contributor with almost 25,000 cases while in the metros the count in the last 24 hours was 487 in Delhi, 961 Mumbai, 3,533 in Bengaluru, 976 in Kolkata and 2,062 in Chennai.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,85,74,350 with 16,35,993 active cases and 3,40,702 deaths so far.
Over the last few days, India's fresh cases have maintained a over 100,000 infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 300,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the 300,000 for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.
In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 80,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths --the highest from Covid infections in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan city in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,07,071 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,65,97,655 Covid cases till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 22,41,09,448 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 28,75,286 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 35,74,33,846 samples have been tested up to June 3 for Covid-19. Of these 20,75,428 samples were tested on Thursday.
