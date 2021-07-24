Covid-19: India logs 39,097 new virus cases in 24 hrs, daily positivity rate at 2.40 per cent
Country witnessed 35,087 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
With 39,097 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.40 per cent.
The positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the 33 consecutive days.
With the fresh cases, the country’s tally of cases has climbed to 3,13,32,159.
The active cases further declined to 4,08,977, while it constitutes 1.31 per cent of total cases.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,20,016 with 546 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.
India witnessed 35,087 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,05,03,166.
As per the health ministry, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent and stood at 2.22 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 97.35 per cent.
Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,45,70,811 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to July 22, and out of these, 16,32,266 samples were tested yesterday.
The Union Health Ministry further informed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 42,78,82,261.
