Covid-19: India logs 30,773 new cases, 309 fresh fatalities
Ministry records national recovery rate at 97.68 per cent
With 30,773 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a single day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 33,448,163, while the active cases declined to 332,158, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll climbed to 444,838 with 309 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8am.
The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 1,559,895 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 552,340,168
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 20 days
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 86 days, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 32,671,167, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 804.3 million according to the ministry.
The 309 new fatalities include 143 from Kerala and 80 from Maharashtra.
A total of 444,838 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 138,469 from Maharashtra, 37,587 From Karnataka, 35,310 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,439 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,641 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
