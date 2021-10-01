Covid-19: India announces tests, 10-day quarantine for British travellers
In response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK.
India said on Friday that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to Covid-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the U.K.
India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called a “discriminatory” advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots.
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the issue with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a meeting in New York earlier this week.
India was irked that while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been recognised by Britain, its version produced by Serum Institute of India has been excluded.
A foreign ministry official said that starting on Monday, all British arrivals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, another test on arrival in India and the third one eight days later.
They will also have to quarantine at home or at their destination address for 10 days, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to reporters.
The vast majority of Indians have been vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots. Others have received COVAXIN, a vaccine produced by an Indian company that is not used in Britain.
India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said earlier this week that it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after a months-long freeze because of the massive surge in domestic infections.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 69,082 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 20 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Somalia opens nation’s first...
Country has nearly 20,000 confirmed cases READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects...
If authorised for use, Merck's would be the first pill to treat Covid-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 276 Covid-19 cases, 365 recoveries, 3 ...
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
East and West meet, says Sheikh Mohammed as he...
UAE Vice-President among the first visitors to site as the world fair ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: Modi lauds UAE on successful...
Khaleej Times is bringing you all the action live from the venue... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Indo-Belarusian girl dazzles at...
Her rehearsals, that lasted for 2 months, often began at 4.30pm after ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million
30 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
30 September 2021
News
India-UAE flights: One-way airfare soars to Dh2,000
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: What a ride on Dubai Metro to Expo 2020 looks like
30 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony