Covid-19 in UAE: Ras Al Khaimah extends safety rules till August 31
All public events are restricted only to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Ras Al Khaimah has extended the implementation of Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures until August 31, 2021.
Ras Al Khaimah extends the implementation of COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures until August 31 pic.twitter.com/xzBWC1UtHi
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office on its official Twitter account.
The authority also announced that attendance at all public events, exhibitions and activities - including sports, cultural, social and artistic - are restricted only to those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine, or are participating in the clinical trials of the same.
In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, obtained within a maximum of 48 hours before the event, must be presented.
Proof of the vaccination can be presented through the Al Hosn app.
