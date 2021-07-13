Covid-19 in UAE: Free RT-PCR testing continues across Abu Dhabi

Residents appreciate the free testing facilities being made available at various places.

In response to directives from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, and in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Tamouh Healthcare, proactive testing continues in Al Shamkhah as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public health.

A video posted by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office on Tuesday shows scenes from the proactive screening process being held in the suburban area of Al Shamkha.

“The procedures are easy, and this is a humanitarian act,” a community member said.

Since the outbreak in 2020, authorities have focused on testing, tracing contacts and isolation of positive patients as a way to contain the pandemic. Such initiatives assume greater significance in the light of new variants of the coronavirus being detected in the country and across the world.

Residents have acknowledged the free testing facilities being made available at various places - and till late hours for the benefit of the working class.

“Free testing services are available every day at multiple locations and with convenient timings until after working hours, which is great news for us,” said a resident.

“All precautionary measures are in place with one queue for men and another for women - offering swift service.”

The screening is carried out through mobile registration units, testing centres and tents raised in different areas of Abu Dhabi.

Overall, more than 61 million tests have been conducted across the country. On Tuesday, 263,784 tests and 1,522 new cases were reported.