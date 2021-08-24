Covid-19 in UAE: 25,000 teachers, administrators trained to implement safety rules

An integrated plan has been chalked out to manage the students’ journey to in-class lessons.

As many as 25,000 public school teachers and administrators are receiving training on how to implement the Covid-19 protocols and proper handling of pupils when schools reopen for physical learning on August 29.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said it launched the ‘Professional Development Week’ on Sunday for school leaders, teachers, administrative staff, teaching cadres and teachers of kindergartens, as part of its preparations for the start of the new school year.

The establishment said schools will be reopening for face-to-face learning for the academic year 21–22, while keeping distance-learning as an option.

The week-long training initiative is aimed at enhancing the role of the entire school community in ensuring that back-to-school Covid-19 safety and health measures are implemented in schools.

The activities under the programme, which are being held remotely in schools, focus on the safe return of pupils to school campuses and raising the readiness of school leaders, teachers as well as supervisors on all elements of the educational process. The aim is to achieve a safe return to schools for physical learning and working to raise the skills of the teaching staff in a number of diverse educational fields,” said officials.

The establishment stressed that school principals will implement the Covid-19 safety and health protocols on their campus with a specialised team at the school after providing them with the necessary tools and appropriate training.

“This is to ensure the continuity of education and the health and safety of children in all situations, given the fact that they will all return to school campuses for physical learning,” underlined authorities.

As part of its preparations for the new academic year, the establishment said it has carried out maintenance projects in 10 schools and kindergartens in the UAE. It included closing works for internal corridors, changing classroom floors, complete modification of toilets, building toilets for people of determination, creating a robot lab for smart learning, works of car shades, works playgrounds, in addition to the maintenance of fire detection and fighting systems. School clinics and canteens have also been maintained and isolation rooms created at these educational institutions.

The establishment said it has also provided vital school services, such as school buses and school feeding services, to the 564 public schools across the UAE.

It pointed out that an integrated plan has been chalked out to manage the students’ journey to in-class lessons, considering their safety and use of school facilities.

