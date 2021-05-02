- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19 in India: More life-saving aid arrives from foreign countries
Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number of cases past 19.5 million.
More emergency medical aid from foreign donors to alleviate a dire oxygen shortage arrived in India on Sunday, as Covid-19 deaths in the South Asian nation rose to a new record.
The country of 1.3 billion reported 3,689 deaths on Sunday — the highest single-day rise yet in the pandemic, to take the overall toll to more than 215,000. Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number of cases past 19.5 million.
The latest figures came as medical equipment — including oxygen-generation plants — was flown into the capital New Delhi from France and Germany as part of a huge international effort.
“We are here because we are bringing help that...will save lives,” Germany’s Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner said as 120 ventilators arrived late on Saturday.
“Out there the hospitals are full. People are sometimes dying in front of the hospitals. They have no more oxygen. Sometimes (they are dying) in their cars.”
French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said his country wanted to show solidarity with India. “The world won’t be safe until we are all safe. So it’s a matter of urgency,” he said on Sunday following the delivery of eight oxygen-generation plants and dozens of ventilators from France.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: More life-saving aid arrives...
Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman announces ban on commercial activities
The country will also ban commercial activity all day during the same ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 oral pill could be ready by year-end:...
The drug is part of a class of medicines called protease inhibitors... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman announces ban on commercial activities
The country will also ban commercial activity all day during the same ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel...
All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day