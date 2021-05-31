Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Hong Kong offers two days of paid leave for civil servants to boost vaccination rate

May 31, 2021

Secretary for the Civil Service also called on private companies to offer similar incentives.


Hong Kong will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against Covid-19 a day off for each dose, the government said on Monday, as authorities struggle to boost a sluggish innoculation rate among the city's 7.5 million population.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, speaking at a press conference, also called on private companies to offer similar incentives to ramp up the lacklustre take-up ratio of vaccines in the global financial hub.




