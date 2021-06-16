Covid-19: Funeral prayers resume at mosques in Umm Al Quwain; precautionary measures issued

Women's prayer area will remain closed.

The Umm Al Quwain government allowed funeral prayers at select mosques from June 3, 2021, after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued said that funeral prayers will be held in the city of Umm Al Quwain at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque (Al Ras), and in the Falaj Al Mualla area at the Falaj Al Mualla Mosque.

Precautionary measures for funeral prayers include: performing albution before coming to the mosque, wearing masks inside the mosque, bringing your own prayer rug and not leaving it in the mosque, maintaining distance between worshippers, leaving the mosque immediately after prayer, and avoid crowding when entering and leaving the mosque.

Women's prayer area will remain closed. Toilets and ablution areas will also remain closed.

Earlier in 2020, authorities in Abu Dhabi have spelt out guidelines for conducting funerals and associated prayers. Measures include limiting the number of mourners to 50 and mandatory mask use. An adequate social distance must be maintained at the cemetery.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre also said that those attending the funeral must refrain from shaking hands. They must offer the funeral prayer at the cemetery itself.