Covid-19: Denmark to begin inviting public for 'booster' shots

Danish health authorities will next week start inviting citizens to receive a third vaccination shot against Covid-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

Invitations will be sent out to everyone who received their second vaccination at least six and a half months ago, the minister said.

The Nordic country began in September to give booster shots to residents at elderly homes and other people at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.

Denmark lifted its last coronavirus restrictions in September after vaccinating a large proportion of the population.