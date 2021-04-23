Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 crisis: UK PM Johnson says he is looking at helping India

Reuters/London
Filed on April 23, 2021

(Reuters file)

The coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

