Covid-19: Biden, wife to get vaccine booster shot
All American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months after their last vaccination.
President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill will both be getting a Covid vaccine booster shot, with the extra dose becoming available to all US adults from next month.
“We’re gonna get the booster shots,” he told ABC News in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Noting that he and the first lady had received their original vaccine back around the start of this year, Biden said “it’s past time”.
With fears that the coronavirus vaccines may be wearing off and even more infectious strains like the Delta virus emerging, Biden on Wednesday announced that all American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months after their last vaccination.
The boosters will become available in the week of September 20.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Biden, wife to get vaccine booster shot
All American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Some private firms restrict entry to only...
Decision is in line with some other public sector entities in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 59,727 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi ends today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Schools told to train alternative teaching...
Move to ensure continuity of in-class lessons when schools open in... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new...
Dozens of passengers wait at departure gates during a stopover ahead... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed, Macron discuss ties, regional...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince emphasises the importance of global efforts to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Biden, wife to get vaccine booster shot
All American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Some private firms restrict entry to only...
Decision is in line with some other public sector entities in the... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse