Covid-19: Biden, wife to get vaccine booster shot

AFP/Washington
Filed on August 19, 2021
US President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden. — AP file

All American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months after their last vaccination.


President Joe Biden said he and his wife Jill will both be getting a Covid vaccine booster shot, with the extra dose becoming available to all US adults from next month.

“We’re gonna get the booster shots,” he told ABC News in an interview that aired on Thursday.

Noting that he and the first lady had received their original vaccine back around the start of this year, Biden said “it’s past time”.

With fears that the coronavirus vaccines may be wearing off and even more infectious strains like the Delta virus emerging, Biden on Wednesday announced that all American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months after their last vaccination.

The boosters will become available in the week of September 20.




