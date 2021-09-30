Covid-19: Beijing Olympics rules out overseas fans over virus threat
Athletes must be fully vaccinated; all participants and workforce in the bubble, will be tested daily.
February’s Beijing Winter Olympics will be held without overseas spectators and athletes must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or face 21 days’ quarantine, the International Olympic Committee said.
The measures, which do allow spectators who are living in mainland China, were revealed with the Games just four months away and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics similarly juggled with how to go ahead safely during the pandemic.
The Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year because of the health crisis, mostly took place without any spectators to prevent infections.
Another difference from Tokyo will be that all participants must be vaccinated or will need to do a 21-day quarantine on arrival in the Chinese capital. Athletes who can provide a “justified medical exemption” will have their cases considered.
All attendees will enter a strict “bubble” as soon as they land that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, transport, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.
The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.
All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the “closed-loop management system”, will be tested daily.
The 2022 Beijing Olympics, which is facing calls for a boycott from rights groups, is scheduled for February 4-20.
The IOC said that allowing domestic fans “will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues”.
Speaking at Beijing’s Olympic Park on Thursday, locals said that safety must come first, even if that means foreign fans missing out.
“I think it’s the right thing to do because foreign spectators can watch it broadcast live,” said Zhang Xinyu, 29.
“But if there are a lot of people travelling, it won’t be safe for either the athletes or the foreign guests.”
China, where the coronavirus emerged towards the end of 2019, has wrestled down the number of local infections to a trickle by deploying aggressive, mass testing and keeping its borders extremely tight.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Beijing Olympics rules out overseas...
Athletes must be fully vaccinated; all participants and workforce in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Melbourne cases hit pandemic record...
A total of 1,438 new infections were reported, the majority in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine...
Google-owned platform says misinformation concerns spread beyond the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 54,675 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 83.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: The stunning Al Wasl Dome in all...
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony