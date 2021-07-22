Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain limits cinemas, indoor events to vaccinated

Web Report/Manama
Filed on July 22, 2021
File photo

The Taskforce emphasised the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures detailed within the Green Alert Level


Following a review of Covid-19 situations, Bahrain on Thursday announced Green Alert level from Friday.

As part of the new rules, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus said cinemas, indoor events and conferences, and attendance of indoor sports events will be opened to those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccine and those who have recovered from Covid-19 by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. A vaccinated or recovered person must accompany children under the age of 12.

The taskforce emphasised the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures detailed within the Green Alert Level, noting the importance of wearing masks in indoor public areas, and maintaining social distancing.

The following sectors and activities will be open to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated:

Shopping malls and shops

Restaurants and cafes

Gyms and sports halls

Swimming pools

Barbershops, salons, and spas

Playgrounds and entertainment centres

Entering government centres

Outdoors events and conferences

Attendance of outdoors sporting events

The green level also includes the option to attend education and training institutions, all while following necessary precautionary measures, including wearing a mask when indoors at public places and maintaining social distancing measures at all times.




