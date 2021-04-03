- EVENTS
Covid-19: Argentine president tests positive for coronavirus
The president, who turned 62 on Friday, was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well."
Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced late Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“At the end of today, after presenting a fever of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test, which was positive,” he tweeted, adding he was waiting for the results of a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.
“Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits,” he said.
Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and had his second shot on February 11, sources in the presidency told AFP.
Argentina is facing a second wave of the coronavirus with a sustained rise in cases.
The South American country of 44 million inhabitants has recorded more than 2.3 million infections and over 55,000 deaths from Covid-19.
