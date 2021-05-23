Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: Ajman weddings, parties to resume with vaccinated guests, staff

Afkar Abdullah /Ajman
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 23, 2021

Strict Covid safety measures will be in place as the Emirate resumes the social events.


Ajman’s local National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has issued a circular to announce the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and banquet halls from June 1.

Strict Covid safety measures will be in place as the Emirate resumes the social events.

All attendees and staff of such facilities must have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a wedding. Each table must not have more than five persons.

The new rules have taken into consideration the authorities' bid to safeguard public health.

The authority added that fines would be levied for violation of the revised norms that have been adopted to rein in the spread of the viral outbreak.

Dubai had last week announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com

.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210501&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509945&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 