Covid-19: Ajman weddings, parties to resume with vaccinated guests, staff
Strict Covid safety measures will be in place as the Emirate resumes the social events.
Ajman’s local National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has issued a circular to announce the resumption of parties and weddings in hotels and banquet halls from June 1.
All attendees and staff of such facilities must have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a wedding. Each table must not have more than five persons.
The new rules have taken into consideration the authorities' bid to safeguard public health.
The authority added that fines would be levied for violation of the revised norms that have been adopted to rein in the spread of the viral outbreak.
Dubai had last week announced that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend weddings, concerts, and other community events.
