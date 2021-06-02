Covid-19: After UAE, Kuwait approves new treatment

For treating mild to moderate coronavirus cases.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health has approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology's Sotrovimab as a treatment for coronavirus, state news KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Kuwait is the second country in the Middle East to approve the use of the antibody treatment for mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, after the UAE.

Kuwait also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

Dr. Abdullah Al Badr, the assistant undersecretary for medicines and nutrition supervision, told Kuna the drug is used for such cases among adults and children aged 12 and above, Kuna reported.

He added that the medicine is also used for persons of 65 years of age and above, but not for hospitalised patients who need oxygen due to Covid-19 infection.

UAE approves new treatment for high-risk Covid patients

Clinical studies have shown that this medicine has lowered hospital admissions and deaths by 85 per cent. It prevents the virus from entering human cells.

(with inputs from Reuters)