Covid-19: 37 doctors test positive in India hospital
Doctors caught infection while treating Covid-19 patients.
At least 37 doctors of Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the hospital sources on Thursday.
“37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 while treating Covid-19 patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. A majority of these Health Care Warriors have mild symptoms. 32 doctors are in home isolation and 5 are admitted in the hospital”, informed hospital sources.
Meanwhile, Delhi Government has issued an order directing 115 private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their total ICU and ward bed capacity for Covid-19 patients amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases.
Also, Delhi Government ordered an increase in the total number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients from presently 1000 to 1500 at Lok Nayak Hospital and from 500 to 1000 at GTB Hospital.
It also ordered Dental and Ayush doctors to be deployed at Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi.
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with chief ministers amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in several states.
“The number of tests being done on daily basis needs to be significantly increased with the aim to reduce positivity to 5% or less, with focused and targeted testing in containment zones and areas where clusters of cases are being reported,” said PM Modi during a meeting with Chief Ministers.
Delhi reported a significant spike in new Covid-19 cases by registering as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday evening. 5,506 cases were reported on Wednesday.
Thursday’s spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 Covid-19 cases were registered.
