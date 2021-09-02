Covid-19: 2 vaccination holidays during festival announced in Goa
There will be no vaccination in government centres on these two days.
Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa's most popular Hindu festival, will spell relief to the thousands of Covid warriors engaged in the expansive inoculation drive, with the state government deciding to announce "vaccination holidays" on September 10 and 11.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Goa's nodal officer for the vaccination exercise Anup Netrawalkar said the two vaccination holidays have been announced after 228-days of non-stop statewide vaccination efforts at all government centres.
"We are announcing a vaccine holiday on September 10 and 11. There will be no vaccination in government centres on these two days. Vaccination will resume on September 12," Netrawalkar said.
"This will provide a much needed break for our healthcare professionals. They have been working for 228 days without a single break. We are also doing this because during Ganesh Chaturthi, there may not be a big rush.
"After taking these factors into consideration, the Goa government has decided that it will be a vaccine holiday on September 10 and 11," he added.
The festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are scheduled to begin on September 10 this year.
In a bid to hasten the pace of vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff employed by schools and colleges in Goa, the state government has also resolved to reduce the gap in inoculation for the two groups to six months, Netrawalkar also said.
"Our target is to finish vaccination of teachers and non teaching staff before Teachers' Day. The principal or head master will be certifying teaching and non teaching staff for schools and colleges making them eligible for vaccination," he said.
The move is expected to clear the path for re-opening of schools in the offline mode, once teaching and non teaching staff at schools are fully vaccinated.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 2 vaccination holidays during festival...
There will be no vaccination in government centres on these two days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third dose of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai: All you...
The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO monitoring new 'Mu' variant among...
The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: Italy extends Green Pass to trains,...
The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated...
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in...
The best birthday gift ever for the 31-year-old. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Emirati in her 60s uses social media to promote...
Umm Saeed has over 224,000 followers on Instagram. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third dose of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai: All you...
The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla