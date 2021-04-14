Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19: 15-day curfew in Mumbai

Michael Gomes /Mumbai
michael@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 14, 2021 | Last updated on April 14, 2021 at 12.48 am
A policeman holds a board to guide passengers outside a railway complex in Mumbai amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP

Maharashtra government imposes severe restrictions for a fortnight.

Reeling under the ferocity of a renewed Covid-19 crisis, which saw more than 60,000 new cases and over 280 deaths on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government imposed severe restrictions for a fortnight from 8pm on Wednesday.

Describing the situation as “scary”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the overburdened health infrastructure in the state was unbearable. Maharashtra has experienced a surge in new Covid-19 cases, with 50,000 to 60,000 new cases being added daily, making it the worst-hit state in India.

Thackeray, in his video address, was hesitant to describe it as a complete lockdown. The state government will impose Section 144 (which bars the assembly of five or more people in an area) from 8pm on Wednesday until 7am on May 1.

“I am not happy while announcing these restrictions,” said the chief minister. “I have been warning for the last one month and now is the time to take actions to break the chain.”

author

Michael Gomes

Michael Gomes is a seasoned journalist with more than three decades in the industry, but he still retains his humour and common sense. He has written scores of articles covering music, concerts, food, gadgets and Bollywood. In his spare time, he picks up the guitar to strum a chord or two or play with fire in the home kitchen.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210425&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429313&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 